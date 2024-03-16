Police in Lagos arrest man for raping 13-year-old sister 

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested one Adepoju Ifedayo for allegedly defiling his 13-year-old sister.
This was made known in a statement shared by the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, on his X account on Saturday.
Sharing a picture of the suspect, Hundeyin wrote, “Adepoju Ifedayo reported to the police that his neighbour allegedly defiled his 13-year-old sister.
“Investigation showed that he indeed was the culprit but was trying to divert attention.
“Following the survivor’s claim that she sighted a firearm in his room, a search was conducted in his apartment, leading to the recovery of two locally made firearms and three live cartridges – another count: unlawful possession of firearms. Investigation is ongoing.”