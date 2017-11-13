Police in Kano arrest seven for culpable homicide

Police in Kano have arrested seven students of Government Technical College Ungoggo in Kano State in connection with alleged killing of their colleague on Saturday night.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the command in the state, Magaji Majiya, confirmed the arrest of the suspects in Kano on Monday.

He said that the deceased, Mohammed Ali, a final year student, was reported to have been killed by the suspects following allegation of sodomy against him.

According to him, the suspects allegedly invited Ali at midnight on Saturday and beat him to death.

Majiya said: “The suspects were said to have invited the deceased around 11.30 p.m. on Saturday and allegedly killed him.”

Majiya added that four of the suspects had made confessional statements, while investigation was ongoing to ascertain the extent of their individual involvement.

He said: “We are also waiting for result of the autopsy conducted on the deceased by medical authorities at Waziri Gidado Hospital in Dala Local Government Area.”

He added that the case had been transferred from Ungoggo Divisional Police headquarters to the state Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation.