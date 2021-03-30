The Imo State command of the Nigeria Police said members of its Quick Intervention Team (QIT) on March 24, 2021 stormed a civic centre in Oguta and arrested nine suspected cultists.

The command’s public relations officer, SP Godson Orlando Ikeokwu, gave the names of the suspects as Okorafor Chinyere Favour ‘f’ 35; Chukwuka Christian ‘m’ 41; Ekene Obimara ‘m’ 21; Ogbonna Sampson ‘m’ 24, and Ebuka Okoronkwo ‘m’ 23.

Others are Darlington Okoronkwo ‘m’ 29; Precious Okoyia ‘m’ (late); Stanley Okoronkwo ‘m’ (late) and Chinedu Ojiaku ‘m’ and Aseme Chimezie ‘m’ 37 years old.

On February 21, 2021, suspected members of a cult had invaded Oguta in which one Uche Ogboko was killed. About 10 houses were also burnt down.

This made the Commissioner of Police, Nasiru Mohammed, to activate the tactical units of the command to go after the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

At the point of arrest, three pump action guns, two single barrel rifles, fourteen live cartridges, one power bank, one UBA ATM card, one MP3 speaker and weeds suspected to be Indian hemp were recovered from them.

Ikeokwu said they all confessed to have perpetrated the act while avenging the death of one of their members, one Uche Ogboko.

The command also announced arrest of one suspected rapist, Ifeanyi Nwosu ‘m’ who was said to have sexually assaulted one Confidence Agoabuike ‘F’ 21 years, on the 18th march, 2021.

Nwosu had allegedly picked Ms Agoabuike on his motorcycle to take her from Eziobodo to Ihiagwa. On their way, Nwosu diverted towards unknown direction. He later stopped, ordered her to come down, beat her up until she became weak, and forcefully had carnal knowledge of her.

“She stood up to leave, and Ifeanyi Nwosu held her and attempted to strangle her, and she pleaded and promised never to tell anyone about all that happened. At that point, he calmed down and took her to the road from where she found her way home. Unfortunately for him, she had already taken cognizance of the registration number of his motorcycle (KET 30 QR). She then reported to the station, and he was then arrested.

Ikeokwu said the suspect will soon be charged to court.