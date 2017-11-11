Police in Enugu arrest six armed robbery suspects

The Police in Enugu State have arrested six armed robbery suspects in Alulu Nike on the outskirts of Enugu metropolis.

The spokesman of the state’s police command, Ebere Amaraizu, alleged in a statement on Saturday that the suspects carried out the crime on October 25 at a house located at Alulu Nike at about 1 a.m.

Amaraizu said that those arrested included two suspected robbers, three suspected receivers, and a Keke NAPEP operator.

He said: “Following intelligence information, the police operatives of the New Haven Division arrested two suspects who gave their names as Chika Ezenwa alias Chiboy and Emmanuel Sunday alias Daddy B.

“The two were arrested alongside other gang members who allegedly went to a victim’s house at Alulu Nike.

“They broke into the house and robbed the occupants of the building of their various valuables at gun points.

“It was further gathered that the hoodlums noticing that police operatives are aware of their misdeed; quickly escaped.

“They were pursued and in the course of their escape, they were promptly closed up that early morning at about 2 a.m. by police operatives.

“However, some members of the gang narrowly escaped while Ezenwa and Sunday were apprehended.”

Amaraizu said that following their arrest, the case was transferred to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad where in a follow up investigations, one Abraham James alias Latty was also arrested on October 29.

He said: “Also, one Onyebuchi Onwe of Obinagu Amuri in Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State, a notorious receiver of armed robbery exhibits, was arrested by the operatives on November 2.

“On November 6, arrested in connection with the incident is one Agu Ebuka for allegedly receiving robbed and stolen properties together with one Yakubu Huseli.

“Huseli was arrested for his role of always conveying suspects and exhibits with a tricycle popularly known as Keke NAPEP.’’

The spokesman said that items recovered from the suspects included three 32-inch Plasma televisions; three vehicles, an Apple laptop; two small laptops; and one ipad.

Amaraizu said that the suspects had been helping the police operatives in their investigations while man-hunt had been intensified against other fleeing members of the gang.