The Enugu State Police Command said it had arrested four suspected members of a syndicate who vandalised and stole MTN telecom solar inverter batteries.

The spokesman for the command, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, said in a statement on Tuesday in Enugu that they were arrested on February 25.

Ndukwe said 16 pieces of solar inverter batteries and a mini bus with registration number BLF596XA were recovered from the suspects.

He said: “The operatives attached to the division immediately swung into action and arrested the suspects after a distress call was received at 9th Mile Police Division.

“The suspects were operating at the MTN telecommunications mast station located at Ebe town in Udi Local Government Area, when the arrest was made.”

Ndukwe said investigation was ongoing to arrest other members of the syndicate.