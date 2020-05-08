The Edo State Police Command on Friday announced that it had arrested a couple in Benin in connection with the alleged theft and sale of a two-month-old baby.

DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, said at a media briefing that the couple, aged 35 and 25 years respectively, was arrested on Monday after they sold the baby for N300,000.

Nwabuzor explained that during investigation, the couple confessed that an Italy-based lady linked them up with buyer.

According to him, the buyer, whose name was not provided, has also been arrested and confessed to buying the baby because she was unable to bear a child.

Nwabuzor said the baby had been taken to an orphanage in the state capital, while the suspects would be charged to court.