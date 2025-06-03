Police in Ebonyi nab man over alleged murder of 60 years old neighbour 

The Ebonyi State Police Command has arrested a male suspect over an alleged murder of his neighbour, Rose Awoke, 60 years old on Monday night.

SP Joshua Ukandu, spokesman for the command told the News Agency of Nigeria in Abakaliki on Tuesday that the suspect allegedly killed the woman by hitting her several times.

Ukandu said that the suspect allegedly committed the crime at Egugho, Ezzagu in Ishielu Local Government area of the state.

According to him, “On Monday, at about 0600 hours, we received a report that the suspect, who lives in the same compound with the deceased at Egugho Ezzagu in Ishielu LGA, attacked and murdered her.

“The suspect murdered the deceased by hitting her several times with a shovel and abandoned her in a pool of her blood.

“The officers of the command were able to apprehend him before he could flee.”

Ukandu disclosed that the command was currently investigating the incident to understand the motive behind the brazen attack.

