Police in Delta arrest suspected armed robber, cultist

The Delta State Police Command has apprehended a suspected armed robber in possession of 60 rounds of AK-47 live ammunition in the state.

The command’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Warri.

Edafe identified the suspect as Patrick Anthony, adding that he was nabbed on October 21 by the Dragon Patrol Team 29 of the command.

He said the police operatives were on a stop-and-search duty on the Warri-Sapele Expressway when they intercepted a commercial vehicle that the suspect was traveling with.

“Upon search of the vehicle and the occupants, 60 rounds of 7.62mm AK-47 live ammunition concealed inside a pair of canvas shoes were recovered from Anthony,” he said.

The PPRO said the command was still investigating the 36-year-old suspect for further details.

Edafe further said the command arrested a suspected cultist and recovered one locally-made revolver pistol with five rounds of live ammunition.

He said the 32-year-old suspect, Happy Ighorowhodje, was apprehended on October 24 by operatives of Ufuoma Police Division, Ughelli, following a distress call from the Ufuoma vigilante.

He said: “On October 24, 2021 at about 1400hrs, the DPO, Ufuoma division, received a distressed call from Ufuoma vigilante that there was a cult clash between Aiye and Aro Baggar cult groups in the community.

“The DPO immediately led the patrol team to the scene. The cultists on sighting the police took to their heels but Ighorowhodje, member of Aiye cult group who was injured with a machete, was arrested.

“The injured suspect was taken to General Hospital, Ughelli, where he was treated and discharged.”

Edafe added that the suspect and the exhibits recovered from him were in the police custody while a manhunt for the fleeing suspects was ongoing.