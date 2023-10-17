Police in Anambra smash armed robbery gang, recover two AK-47 rifles

Men of Rapid Response Squad, Awkuzu of Anambra State Police Command on Monday 16th October, 2023 foiled a planned robbery operation along Ebenebe-Achalla Road in Awka North LGA of the state.

The operatives while on an anti-kidnapping patrol, were tipped off by a public-spirited citizen who saw two gunmen being conveyed on a motorcycle along the road.

The operatives went in pursuit of the gang and encountered them where they had positioned to rob motorists. On sighting the approaching operatives, they tried to engage them in a shootout but the battle-ready operatives quickly overwhelmed them, forcing them to abandon their weapons and flee into the bushy environment.

Operatives combed the bush and recovered two AK-47 rifles loaded with several rounds of 7.62mm ammunition and shells of expended rounds.

The Commissioner of Police, Aderemi Adeoye who commended the team for its gallantry has asked them to step up proactive operations in that part of the state until all criminal elements tormenting citizens in that part of the state are completely flushed out.