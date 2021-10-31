Police in Anambra say they don’t have any sponsored assassin in their custody

Police in Anambra says there is no suspect in their custody who has confessed that a politician in the state hired him as an assassin.

The police was reacting to an alleged confession by member of a killer squad purportedly paid handsomely to kill and maim.

The viral confessional statement by one Elijah Okoh, 48, entitled: “My gang was paid millions by Andy Uba to kill and maim in Anambra’’ claimed he was engaged by the politician to terrorise the state and instil fear in the people.

The Command’s DCP Operations, Remi Adeoye, described the account as strange to the police.

Adeoye said no suspect in police custody made such statement against anyone.

He stressed that since nobody was above the law, whoever was indicted in any crime would have been invited for questioning.

He urged members of the public, particularly Anambra people not to panic.

“We equally implore well-meaning individuals, especially the media to discard sentiment and to assist the police by reporting security-related issues in the most objective manner,’’ he said.