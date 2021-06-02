The Ogun State police command said on Wednesday it had impounded no fewer than 70 unregistered motorcycles in the Abeokuta metropolis alone.

Spokesman for the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said in a statement that a joint task force was set, in conjunction with other security agencies, to clamp down on the use of unregistered motorcycles, which had become commonplace in the state.

According to him, the exercise, which commenced on Wednesday, will be extended to other parts of the state in the coming weeks.

“During the operation coordinated by the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, ACP Bolanle Muritala, no fewer than seventy unregistered motorcycles were impounded by the task force.

“The impounded motorcycles will not be released until the owners of such motorcycles provide evidence of their registration, and the number plates which must be fixed on the motorcycles,” he said.

The Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has commended the task force for the professional manner in which they carried out the operation.

He also commended the leadership of the commercial motorcycle riders association for their supportive role and assured them that the operation would be a continuous one.