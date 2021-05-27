In furtherance of the restriction order on operations of commercial motorcycles (popularly called Okaka) in six local government areas of Lagos State, the state police command has constituted a special squad to embark on massive arrest of recalcitrant okada operators who violate the restriction order.

The Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, gave the renewed directive on the enforcement of the ban with effect from Tuesday 25th May, 2021 after a strategic security meeting with the Area Commanders, Heads of Departments and Tactical Commanders held on Monday 24th May, 2021, at the Conference Room, Command Headquarters, Ikeja, Lagos.

At various locations within the state, including Apongbon, Lekki, Maroko, Obalande and Victoria Island, police operators impounded more than 70 motorcycles.

Efforts are also being intensified to sustain the enforcement in areas like Eti-Osa, some part of Ikeja, Lagos Island Local Government Council, and so on.

The police commissioner has, therefore, warned okada operators to desist from violating the Lagos State government’s restriction order in the affected areas and respect the laws of the state.

Meanwhile, during the ongoing operation, the Special Squad formed by the Commissioner of Police, on 27th May, 2021, raided some black spots at Somolu Division and arrested seven suspected cultists.

Also, as a follow-up to an intelligence report on the activities of cult members, the squad raided Celina Hotel, in Bariga area of Lagos State, where 12 suspected cult members were arrested.

The public relations officer of the command, CSP Olymuyiwa Adejobi, said in a statement that the suspects were all found with weeds suspected to be Indian hemp and other dangerous weapons.

The Commissioner of Police has directed that the suspects be handed over to the command’s Strike Team, Ikeja, for proper investigation and possible prosecution.