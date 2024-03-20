Police impound 257 motorcycles in Lagos over traffic offences

The Lagos State Police Command says it has impounded 257 motorcycles for plying restricted roads and committing other traffic offences.

Command Spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday.

He said the motorcycles were seized by a Rapid Response Squad team during special operations in the state on Wednesday.

Hundeyin, a Superintendent of Police, said already, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Adegoke Fayoade, had displayed the seized motorcycles at the command’s headquarters.

He also said that the Commissioner commended the RRS team for its efforts.

The police spokesman further said that the patrol operation would be a routine exercise following reckless riding by commercial motorcyclists on some major roads across the state.

Hundeyin said that the impounded motorcycles would be crushed along with those earlier seized by the command.