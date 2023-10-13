Police impound 10 vehicles over “one chance” activities in FCT

The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) said it had impounded 10 vehicles suspected to have been used for “one chance” activities in the territory.

The Commissioner of Police (CP) in charge of the FCT, Haruna Garba, said this during a media briefing Friday in Abuja.

He said the vehicles were impounded by the newly created ‘Anti-One Chance Squad’ of the command to curb the menace of “one chance” activities within the FCT.

According to him, most of the vehicles impounded had tinted glasses on them and during searches, axes, cutlasses and knives, ostensibly for use in carrying out their criminal apdctivities were recovered from the vehicles.

He said the three suspects who were arrested in connection with the seizure of the vehicles were currently under investigation.

Garba said that operatives of the command from Zuba Division, on October 8 arrested three suspects over alleged armed robbery and kidnapping.

He said the suspects were arrested following a distress call about some strange and suspicious movements around the Zuba fruit market.

“Police operatives from Zuba Division swiftly mobilised to the scene and arrested a suspect, who upon sighting the police operatives took to his heels.

“He was given a hot chase and apprehended by police operatives.

“During interrogation, the suspect confessed to being a member of a 5-man gang and later led the police operatives to the arrest of two of his gang members.

“Two AK-47 rifles, two magazines and 35 rounds of live ammunition were recovered from the houses of the suspects.

“The suspects are cooperating with police authority to arrest the rest of the gang members,” he said.

The CP said 62 cases of alleged disappearance of male organs had been reported in the FCT since the first case was reported in Gwagwalada on September 21.

Garba said 51 suspects had been charged to court for giving false information and inciting public disturbance in connection to male organ disappearance.

“To this end, I want to reiterate my commitment and willingness to always work with FCT residents to defeat crime in all its forms in the territory,” he said.