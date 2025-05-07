Police identify, summon officer over altercation with driver in Abuja

The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory said it has identified and summoned its officer in a viral video, engaging in altercation with a driver in Galadima area of Abuja.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the FCT, SP Josephine Adeh said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

She said the officer, ASP Attahiru Isah, currently facing administrative and possible disciplinary procedures was depicted in the footage.

Adeh appealed to the individuals involved in the incident, particularly the driver, featured in the video, to come forward and assist with credible information to aid ongoing investigations.

The FCT police spokesperson said the assistance was to ensure a thorough and fair process.

She pledged the commitment of the command to remain committed to upholding professionalism, accountability, and discipline within its ranks.

“For further information or to provide details about the incident, the concerned individual(s) is kindly requested to contact the undersigned directly at 07038979348,” she said.

