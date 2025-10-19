Police identify, arrest officers accused of cultism + Video

The hierarchy of the Imo State Police Command says it has identified and arrested three of its officers accused of alleged cultism following a viral video.

Spokesman of the Command and a Deputy Superintendent of Police, DSP Henry Okoye, revealed this in a statement he issued on Saturday.

According to Okoye: “Further to the directive of the Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Aboki Danjuma, ordering a thorough investigation into the viral video showing officers engaged in unprofessional conduct, the Command wishes to provide the following update.

“The officers captured in the viral video have been identified as:

Inspector Obinna Peter Corporal Amaechi Augustine Corporal Ejikeme Victor.

“The officers have been arrested and are presently in detention, while the Command has commenced a thorough investigation into their alleged involvement in cultism and other related activities.

“Consequently, an Orderly Room Trial has been scheduled to commence on Monday.

“The Imo State Police Command reiterates that the conduct displayed in the viral video is highly unprofessional and does not reflect the discipline, ethics, and values of the Nigeria Police Force.

“The outcome of the Orderly Room Trial will be communicated to the public in due course, as the Command remains committed to upholding professionalism, accountability, and transparency in the discharge of its duties.”