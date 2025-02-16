Police hunt woman after officer dies in Ogun hotel

The lifeless body of a Police Inspector, identified as Haruna Mohammed, has been discovered in a hotel room at Anthony Uzum Estate, Oyeyemi, Akute, in Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State.

It was gathered that Inspector Mohammed, attached to the Ishashi Police Division in Lagos State, checked into Super G Royal Hotel around 1:00 am on Saturday with an unidentified woman.

According to reports, the hotel manager, Deborah Adejobi, found their room unlocked at about 8:52 am. Upon inspection, she discovered the officer lying lifeless, while the woman was nowhere to be found.

A police memo detailing the incident revealed that the hotel owner, Abiodun Olagunju, reported the matter to the police. He disclosed that the fleeing woman had earlier visited the reception around 6:00 am to request table water.

The inspector’s body has been removed and deposited at Life Channel Mortuary in Olambe.

Confirming the incident, Ogun State Police Command spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, stated that initial findings did not immediately identify the deceased as a police officer.

“At first, it was the uniform found in his bag that raised suspicions, as there was no identification card on him or among his belongings,” Odutola said.

Further investigations, however, confirmed that the deceased was an Inspector serving with the Ishashi Division under the Lagos State Command.

“The DPO of Ishashi Division has been contacted, and the body has been positively identified,” she added.

Odutola disclosed that the police have launched a manhunt for the fleeing woman, while investigations continue to unravel the circumstances surrounding the inspector’s death.

