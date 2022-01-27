Pastor nabbed for allegedly sleeping with housewife, two daughters

The Pastor-In-Charge of Spirit-Filled International Christian Church, Olomore ,Abeokuta, Ogun State, Pastor Timothy Oluwatimilehin, has been arrested by operatives of the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly enticing a housewife and her two daughters to leave their family and sleeping with them.

The husband of the woman, who was unable to rescue his wife and two daughters from Pastor Oluwatimehin over the entangling romantic affairs, was assisted by officials of the Ogun Ministry of Women Affairs, who were appalled by the alleged illicit affairs to report the case at Adatan Police Station.

Ogun Police spokesman Abimbola Oyeyemi disclosed these to newsmen on Thursday.

Oyeyemi, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), said the Divisional Police Officer for Adatan division, Superintendent of Police(SP), Abiodun Salau, despatched detectives that arrested the pastor.

The Police spokesperson said the suspect had admitted he committed the alleged offence.

“The pastor has confessed to the commission of the crime but pleaded for forgiveness. In his confession, he explained that he took advantage of a misunderstanding between the woman and her husband to carry out the devilish act.

“The commissioner of police, CP Lanre Bankole has directed the anti-human trafficking and child labour unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department to take over the case and diligently investigate it with the view to charging the suspect to court as soon as possible.”