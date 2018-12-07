Police hand over three suspected internet fraudsters to EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Friday said it had in its custody three suspected Advance Fee fraudsters arrested in Ilesha, Osun.

The Acting Head, Media and Publicity of the commission, Tony Orilade, stated this in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja.

He said that the suspects were handed to the commission’s personnel in Ibadan, Oyo state, by Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team for further investigation.

Orilade said that the suspects, who were between the ages of 22 years and 29 years were Ebenezer Oluwafemi, Kolade Sogo and Oluwagbenga Ejikunke.

He said that they were arrested on Tuesday following series of intelligence gathered by the security operatives.

He said: “Preliminary investigations further revealed that the suspects allegedly got involved in different romance scam posing as female foreigners to fleece unsuspecting victims on the social media.

“At the point of arrest, varied fetish materials, two laptops and five different brands of cell phones were recovered from them.

“Several documents containing false pretences were also recovered from the suspects.”

The statement said that the Head, Ibadan Office of the commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa, said the handing over of the suspects had brought the number of Advance Fee fraudsters arrested in Ibadan to 40 in a couple of weeks.

Bawa said: “The zone is no longer a hiding place for the fraudsters.

“Investigation is still ongoing and the suspects will soon be charged to court.”