Police hand over children to OAP Nedu after taking them from ex-wife

The two children OAP Nedu had with his ex-wife, Uzoamaka Ohiri, have allegedly been seized from her and handed over to the media personality by policemen attached to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba, Lagos.

The new development to the disagreement between the couple was highlighted in a report by The PUNCH on Tuesday.

According to The PUNCH, Ohiri was invited by the police via a letter with reference number: CR:3000/LSX/D10/Vol.3/71, which was signed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the SCID, Fayoade Adegoke.

She was told to report to CSP Margaret Ighodalo on arrival.

She was allegedly asked to stop making disparaging comments against the comedian on social media, report at the SCID regularly and bring two of her three children.

The two children were reportedly handed over to their father.

A relative who spoke to The PUNCH, questioned why the police will be interfering in a civil matter.

He said: “Can you imagine the Police are interfering in a civil matter because Nedu is influential?

“This is nothing but oppression.

“Why should children be brought to SCID?

“Now, they have been handed over to Nedu.

“This is sad.”

Recall that Nedu and Uzoamaka Ohiri were enmeshed in a messy feud earlier this month, which led the media personality into revealing that his ex-wife bore a child that wasn’t his while they were married.