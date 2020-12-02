The Police, NIPOST Security Initiative Advocacy Group has rejected state governments-led community policing being canvassed in some quarters.

The Chancellor of PONSIAG, Emeka Oraetoka, who made this known while addressing journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, said the group will soon begin mobilisation for a Federal Government-led community policing.

He said the group believed that the President Muhammadu Buhari was right in adopting what can be called “Federal Government-led community policing” in Nigeria.

Oraetoka said: “We are in total support of the Federal Government-led community policing.

“Currently, we are mobilising support for FG-led community policing.

“PONSIAG is, however, strongly opposed to the state governments-led community policing being canvassed in some quarters.

“We believe in Nigeria’s model of community policing.

“It could be recalled that following persistent call by Nigerians for the establishment of community policing, as the only solution to insecurity in the country, President Muhammadu Buhari on May 1, 2020 approved community policing under the current Federal Police Structure.

“Critics of this variant of the policing under the current federal police should be controlled by the state governments, as being practiced in the US and Britain.

“This obsession with foreign community policing without proper evaluation of issues in some quarters is what PONSIAG also seeks to correct through advocacy.”