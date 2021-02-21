The Lagos State Police Command has given a 14-day ultimatum to Lagosians who have vehicles involved in accidents or serving as exhibits in stations across the state to claim them or they will be sold.

The spokesman of the Command, Muyiwa Adejobi, stated this in a statement on Sunday.

Adejobi said: “The Command detests the manner in which police formations in the state are littered with such exhibit cars and items and therefore directs the Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and Heads of Departments to decongest their formations of the items without delay.

“This publication avails the affected car owners 14 day-grace to claim their cars/items after which the command will be left with the option of selling off the cars and items on public auction after due court processes.”