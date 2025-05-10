Police Fraud Unit arraigns apprentice, one other for diversion of N250m goods for gambling

The Police Special Fraud Unit, Lagos has arraigned two suspects; Taiwo Oluwatimilehin Ezekiel ‘M’ and Airat Opeyemi Rahman ‘F’ for five counts at the Federal High Court, Lagos over diversion of N250m worth of goods.

This is a significant development in an ongoing case of conspiracy, stealing, fraudulent conversion of funds, embezzlement, and money laundering.

The case stems from a petition written by Jimoh Atofolaki where he alleged that Taiwo Oluwatimilehin Ezekiel, who was an apprentice under him and stationed at the Oshogbo branch of his company, diverted the company’s goods including bags of cement and other building materials worth N250,000,000.

Also Read

Investigations revealed that Taiwo conspired with Airat Opeyemi Rahman to convert the goods and used the proceeds for gambling.

The Commissioner of Police in charge of Police Special Fraud Unit Lagos, Okunade Ronke Nurat, urges members of the public to be wary and always ensure that they carry out a thorough background checks before employing individuals to take charge of their businesses.

Post Views: 2