Police Force declares support for search of ladies handbags  

The Nigerian Police Force NPF has declared that there is nothing wrong with a policeman asking to search the handbags of ladies.

The Force Spokesman, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi asserted this while responding to a Twitter user who asked if it was right for a policeman to search her bag.

The Twitter user, @MumChomzy said, “Good evening sir, please I would like to know if it is right for a police officer to stop me and demand that I give him my hand bag to search. I need to know sir to avoid issues. Ire o.”

Replying, Adejobi said: “Yes, policemen can search your bag.

“They can search your pocket.

“There is nothing wrong with that, okay.”





