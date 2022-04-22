Police foil suicide attempt by jobless man in Kwara

Police had rescued a man attempting to commit suicide in Ilorin, the Kwara capital city.

The State’s Command Public Relations Officer, SP Ajayi Okasanmi, who confirmed the incident Friday, said the failed attempt happened Thursday.

He explained that the man, Yinka Owolabi, attempted to hang himself from a tree around “Checking Point’’ bus stop in the Kwara capital.

Okasanmi said upon interrogation after he regained consciousness, Owolabi said he was going to end it all as he had lost his job.

He also told the police that help was not forthcoming and was not even sure of his next meal.

The police spokesman said an alarm was raised by a passer-by who saw Owolabi hanging from the tree attracted the police to the scene.

“The report at the police station elicited a quick response by policemen that rushed to the scene and loosened the rope around Owolabi’s neck.

“He was rushed to a hospital where he is responding to treatment,’’ Okasanmi said.

Attempted suicide is a criminal offence. NAN