Police foil kidnapping in Ondo State, rescue nine victims

The Ondo State Police Command on Saturday foiled an attempted kidnap of nine passengers on the Lagos/Ore Expressway.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Command’s spokesperson, Funmilayo Odunlami, on Saturday in Akure.

Odunlami said the victims were rescued on April 22 at about 6:30pm when the Police Rapid Respond Squad of the command was on routine check on the highway.

She said: “Police Rapid Respond Squad of the command on Friday, received a distress call that some People were being whisked into the bush by people suspected to be kidnappers.

“With the joint effort of policemen attached to the Ore Division, all the victims were rescued.

“While a victim who had a matchet cut on his right finger was taken to the hospital for treatment, an Android phone belonging to one of the victims was also recovered in the bush.

“Effort is in top gear to arrest the culprits while the driver and other passengers have been allowed to continue their journey.”

The PPRO, therefore, assured the commitment of the Commissioner of Police in the state, Oyeyemi Oyediran, to all road users in the state of adequate security within its command.