Police foil kidnappers’ attempt to abduct pupils in Lagos school

An attempt by some kidnappers to abduct pupils of an undisclosed primary school in Ijegun, a Lagos suburb, has been foiled by the Police, following the arrest of a suspected member of the kidnap gang.

A kindergarten and two pupils were rescued in the process.

The kidnappers, as gathered, invaded the school on Monday, March 11, 2024, after the closing bell was rung.

Some of them were said to have positioned their operational motorcycles close to the school premises, waiting for other members who went inside to get their targets.

Spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, SP Benjamin Hudenyin, who confirmed the arrest, said: ”At about 3.30 pm, on March 11, 2024, the Headmaster of a school situated at Ijegun area of Lagos, reported at Area ‘M’ Command, that some unknown persons invaded the school and abducted three pupils in the school premises.

“Upon the information, detectives swung into action and led a formidable team to the scene of crime.

”Furthermore, the culprits were given a hot chase, where one Akintola Alima, a 40-year- old woman, who kidnapped the three pre- nursery children was arrested and the children were rescued.

“However, other unknown suspects escaped with an unregistered motorcycle on sighting the Police”.

The rescued pupils whose identities were given as Sofiat, four years old; Israel, five years old and Mustapher, six years old, according to Hundeyin, had reunited with their families.

He said that the suspect was in Police custody, adding that “ investigation revealed that she abducted the children for criminal purposes and she had a standby motorcycle now at large ,which was waiting for her to escape with the children before she was apprehended. Investigation is still ongoing”.