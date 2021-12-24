Police foil kidnap, rescue 48 persons in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command has foiled a kidnap attempt, rescuing 48 persons at Udawa village in Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

The command’s spokesman, ASP Mohammed Jalige, said this on Thursday in a statement he issued on the operation.

He said attempted kidnap occurred on Wednesday.

Jalige explained that on Wednesday at about 09:30am, policemen escorting traders from Udawa village to Kaduna came under attack by bandits, leading to the kidnap of a number of persons.

He said the team reinforced and engaged the bandits, forcing them to retreat and abandon their victims, some with gunshot wounds.

He said: “The operatives succeeded in rescuing 48 people.

“They were profiled and subsequently escorted to their destination safely.”

Jalije, however, said that one woman was yet to be accounted for, adding that there was ongoing effort to rescue her unharmed.

Meanwhile, the police spokesman said operatives had arrested three suspects and recovered 1,454 bottles of Codeine syrup on the Kaduna-Zaria Road.

He said that police patrol team attached to Sabon Gari Division in Zaria intercepted an unregistered vehicle on the Kaduna-Zaria Road carrying the bottles of the codeine syrup.

Jalige also said that 44 pieces of adulterated Gluta white cream and eight bags containing chemicals were recovered from the vehicle.

He alleged that the codeine was meant to be delivered to suspected bandits in Yakawa Wada village of Giwa LGA of Kaduna State.