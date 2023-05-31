Police foil kidnap, neutralise two suspects in Delta

The Delta Police Command has foiled a kidnap attempt and killed two suspects in the ensuing shoot out.

The Command’s Spokesman, DSP Bright Edafe, disclosed this to newsmen Wednesday in Warri.

Edafe said that the deceased were neutralised by the police operatives attached to the Ovwian/Aladja Division, Udu Local Government Area.

He explained that the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), CSP Aliyu Shaba, received a distress call on May 31, that suspected kidnappers had abducted a couple on the DSC/Effurrun Expressway in Warri, Delta State.

“On May 31, 2023, at about 1:20p.m., CSP Shaba led operatives from Ovwian Aladja Division on a confidence building proactive patrol on the DSC/Effurrun Road.

“During the patrol, the DPO received a distress call that a man and his wife (name withheld) were kidnapped and their Lexus SUV was taken also.

“The DPO swiftly trailed the suspected kidnappers and eventually intercepted the vehicle on Warri-Sapele Road,” he said.

Edafe revealed that the kidnappers on sighting the police team opened fire on them in a bid to escape.

He said that the police responded, adding that in the process two of the gang members were neutralised while the others abandoned the vehicle and escaped.

The police spokesman said that the victims were rescued unhurt and one AK-47 rifle with breach Number 16869; 46 rounds of 7.62 live ammunition; one pump action gun and 13 live cartridges were recovered.

Edafe said that the command had launched a manhunt for the fleeing suspects with a view to apprehend and prosecute them.