Police foil kidnap attempt, rescue three victims, recover vehicle in Anambra

The Anambra State Police Command has foiled a kidnap attempt in Neni, Anaocha Local Government Area, and rescued three victims, including a husband and wife.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday in Awka.

Ikenga said that police operatives attached to the Neni Division responded swiftly to a distress call along Okacha Junction, Neni, at about 8:45 pm on Saturday.

“Their prompt action successfully thwarted the kidnap attempt and led to the rescue of three victims.

“The operatives also recovered one of the victims’ vehicles at the scene.”

Also Read

Ikenga added that a Joint Security Force comprising the Military, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps l, and local vigilantes was supporting the police in an ongoing operation to apprehend the suspects, who were reportedly armed with sophisticated weapons.

He said the joint security team was also searching for a black Lexus 350 SUV with registration number ABJ 557 LD, allegedly snatched from one of the victims and used by the fleeing suspects to escape the scene.

“The Commissioner of Police in the state, Ikioye Orutugu, has urged residents to remain vigilant and law-abiding, and to cooperate with security agencies to ensure continued peace and safety in the state,” he said.

Post Views: 20