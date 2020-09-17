The Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the Bayelsa State Police Command has foiled the attempted kidnap of a medical doctor working at the General Hospital, Odi, Kolokuma/Opukuma Local Government Area of the state.

A statement on Wednesday in Yenagoa by SP Asimin Butswat, the Public Relations Officer of the Bayelsa State Police Command, said the attempted kidnap occurred on September 10.

According to him, credible intelligence revealed that some suspected kidnappers conspired among themselves, went to the doctors’ quarters at the General Hospital, Odi, and attempted to kidnap the physician, but he was not home.

Butswat said on September 16, at about 3pm, the anti-kidnapping team, on the instruction of the Commissioner, Bayelsa State Police Command, Mike Okoli, went to Odi town and arrested the five suspects.

He said the five-man gang, all in their early 20s, had confessed to the crime even as investigation was ongoing and when completed they would be charged to court