Police foil kidnap attempt in Katsina, kill three suspects

The Katsina State Police Command says it has foiled a kidnap attempt along Dutsinma-Kankara highway, killing three suspects in the process.

Abubakar Sadiq-Aliyu, the command’s spokesman, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday.

Sadiq-Aliyu, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, said: “On December 10, 2023, at about 4:30pm, based on credible information that some suspected armed robbers and kidnappers, wielding dangerous weapons such as AK-47 rifles, blocked the Dutsinma-Kankara highway in an attempt to kidnap unsuspecting members of the public.

“Upon receipt of the report, Area Commander Dutsinma, promptly mobilised a joint team of police operatives and members of the vigilante and responded to the scene.

“On reaching the scene, the suspected kidnappers opened fire on the operatives, to which the officers valiantly returned fire and succeeded in neutralising three members of the gang.

“While one Masa’udu Sani, a member of the vigilante, sustained a gunshot wound on his right hand.”

Sadiq-Aliyu added that Sani was currently responding to treatment as efforts were underway with a view to arresting other fleeing suspects as the investigation continued.

According to him, Aliyu Abubakar-Musa, the Commissioner of Police in the state, has commended the operatives’ professionalism, synergy and bravery.

He disclosed that the Commissioner also urged the officers to sustain the tempo.

Abubakar-Musa also called on the good citizens of the state to keep providing the command and other security agencies with crucial and timely information on criminal activities.

He said: “So that swift and decisive action could be taken to stop any criminal activity in the state.

“And also to report to the nearest police station any person seen with suspicious injuries, as some of the bandits have escaped the scene with gunshot wounds.”