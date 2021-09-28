Police foil cult initiation in Delta, arrest 10 suspects

TheDelta State police command says its men on September 25 2021 arrested 10 male suspected members of the Aiye Confraternity during an initiation.

Officers had received information that members of Aiye Confraternity (a.k.a Black Axe) were carrying out an initiation in the bush at Onicha-Ugbo community in Aniocha North Local Government Area of the state.

The Commander, Anti-Cultism Unit (SACU), therefore at about 0145hrs detailed operatives who stormed the venue of the initiation, and arrested 10 suspects, while others escaped.

One locally made revolver pistol with four live and one expended 9mm ammunition and two expended cartridges were recovered from two of the suspects, while some weeds suspected to be Indian hemp, one Honda Accord car with registration number Lagos KSF 586 DU, five motorcycles and a bag containing clothes were recovered from the scene.

Also, on September 24 at about 1610hrs, operatives of the command raided criminal hideouts in Eri Community near Oleh, in Isoko South Local Government Area, and arrested one Akpofure Lucky, 37, with a locally made pistol and three live cartridges.

According to the command’s spokesman, DSP Edafe Bright, the suspect confessed that he is a member of the Supreme Vikings Confraternity.

The Commissioner of Police, Delta State Police Command, Ari Muhammed Ali, has called on residents of the state to caution their wards to shun all forms of cult-related practices, saying it is the bedrock of most prevalent crimes in the society.

He has directed Area Commanders, DPOS, and tactical commanders to maintain continuous raids of criminal hideouts, black spot and constant patrol of their areas of responsibility.