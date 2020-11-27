In swift response to a distress call, the FCT Police Command rescued 19 persons from being kidnapped on Pei-leilei Road along Kwali axis of the Federal Capital Territory.

The incident occurred on Wednesday.

The successful rescue operation was conducted by a joint team of Police operatives from the Command, who responded promptly to the occasion and engaged the heavily armed hoodlums in a fierce gun duel, a statement by the FCT Police Command on Thursday said.

However, concerted effort is being made to rescue the remaining three victims in the custody of the hoodlums who escaped into the bordering forest.

The statement by the spokesperson of the Command, Mariam Yusuf, added: “The Command reassures members of the Public of its unflinching commitment to deploy proactive crime-fighting measures to ensure the security of lives and property in FCT ahead of the Christmas and New Year celebration.

“In case of any emergency or distress call these numbers:08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883.”