Police foil bandits attack, rescue 15 victims, arrest three in Niger

The Police in Niger State said they foiled bandits’ attack on Maraban Dan-Daudu village in Shiroro Local Government Area of the state, rescued 15 victims and arrested three suspected bandits.

DSP Wasiu Abiodun, spokesman, Niger state Police Command, said this in a statement on Friday in Minna.

He said though 15 abducted victims were rescued, scores of bandits escaped into the forest with gun injuries.

Abiodun said the incident occurred on May 12 at about 9:30am when armed bandits attempted to invade Maraban Dan-Daudu and Jiko villages via Gwada, Shiroro Local Government Area.

“Joint security team deployed to the area, with vigilante members, responded and engaged the bandits in gun duel which lasted for several hours following a distress call on the attack,” he said.

Abiodun also said that on May 11 at about 1:30pm, information was received that suspected armed bandits were sighted at Agigi/Kpashimi forest via Lapai Local Government Area.

He said: “Police tactical team attached to Lapai Division with vigilante members were mobilized to the area and engaged the bandits in gun duel and the team overpowered them.

“Some of the hoodlums escaped into the forest with bullet injuries.”

The spokesman named the suspects arrested to include: Aliyu Mohammed Dauda, Wada Usman Shehu both of Maikunkele, Bosso Local Government Area and Mohammed Shehu Abubakar of Maiyaki village, Lapai Local Government Area.

He said two burnt motorcycles were recovered from their camp, noting that the case was under investigation as effort was ongoing to apprehend other fleeing members of the gang.

He said that the suspects would be arraigned in court after investigation and urged the public to report anyone with gun injury to the nearest police station.