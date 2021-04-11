The Zamfara State Police Command said on Saturday it successfully repelled an attack by suspected bandits on Yarkala Village in Rawayya District of Bungudu Local Government Area.

In a statement on Saturday the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Mohammed Shehu, said operatives attached to Operation Puff Adder on Thursday were alerted about the presence of a large number of bandits who were moving towards Yarkala Village.

The operatives, after receiving the distress call, mobilised themselves to dislodge the bandits.

“As a result, the bandits retreated into the forest with possible gunshot wounds. In the course of mopping up the scene, an AK-47 rifle with breech number 1983NI2328 and a magazine containing 10 rounds of live ammunition, belonging to one of the fleeing bandits, were recovered and are now in police custody,” the police spokesman said.

In another development, the statement said that on April 9, the command, in collaboration with the Ministry for Security and Home Affairs, also secured the unconditional release of 11 victims abducted by a kidnap gang, and taken to a forest near Gobirawan Chali in Maru Local Government Area.

The PPRO said the release of the kidnapped victims was part of the ongoing peace process initiated by Governor Mohammed Bello Matawalle.

“All the rescued victims have been debriefed by the police and later handed over to the Commissioner for Security and Home Affairs, who is expected to reunite them with their families,” he stated.

He added that an investigation regarding the abduction of the victims had commenced, and the outcome would be made public.