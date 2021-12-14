Police foil bandits’ attack in Niger

The Police Command in Niger says it foiled bandits attack on Wamba community on Kampanin-Bobo road in Mariga Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Monday Kuryas, confirmed the story to the News Agency of Nigeria in Minna on Tuesday.

Kuryas said that the bandits who were on foot, attempted to attack Wamba community at about 10.30 a.m. on Monday, but were repelled by personnel of the Police Mobile Force (MOPOL) 33, stationed at the village.

The commissioner, however, said that the bandits reinforced to attack the village at about 1 p.m.

“The MOPOL station at Mangoro village and that of Bangi were immediately dispatched to the village to reinforce the security arrangements.

“The bandits were severely dealt with; some of them escaped with bullets wounds abandoning three unregistered motorcycles.

“We appeal to rural dwellers especially those at Mariga, Rafi, Wushishi, Mashegu LGAs not to hesitate to report to any security outfit, any person or group of people with bullet wounds.”

The commissioner assured that the police would not relent in the fight against banditry, kidnapping and other criminal activities in the state.

He appealed to the people to provide useful information to the police and other security services on the movement of suspected persons in their communities.