Police foil bandits’ attack in Niger, rescue 15 victims

Police in Niger State say they have foiled bandits’ attack on Jellako village of Rafi Local Government Area of the state.

DSP Wasiu Abiodun, the police spokesman, stated in Minna on Tuesday that scores of bandits escaped with gunshot injuries and 15 abducted victims set free.

Abiodun said the operation took place on May 9, at about 2030 hours, based on a tip-off that suspected armed bandits were sighted around Jellako village, Rafi LGA.

“Joint security tactical teams with vigilantes were immediately mobilised to the area where the bandits were engaged in a gun battle.

“Consequently, as a result of the firing power of the tactical teams, the bandits fled the scene and some of them escaped into the forest with gunshot injuries.

“While the hoodlums scampered for their lives, they abandoned two of their motorcycles and 15 victims abducted at different locations in the state.

“The victims were rescued unhurt by the teams and taken to a nearby hospital for medical attention while the two motorcycles were equally recovered.

“The victims will later be re-united with their families after the medical attention,” he said .

He reassured residents that the Police and other security agencies would not relent in the ongoing onslaught against banditry and other criminality.

He said the onslaught would continue until a peaceful and more secured environment was achieved in the bandits-infested areas.

He solicited more working support from the residents by coming forward with reliable information on movements of dubious characters in their midst for prompt security action.