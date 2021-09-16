Police foil banditry attack, kill one along Kaduna-Abuja road

The Police Command in Kaduna State says its operatives have foiled a banditry attack and killed a notorious bandit on Kaduna-Abuja highway on Thursday morning.

ASP. Mohammed Jalige, the Command Public Relations Officer disclosed this while briefing newsmen in Kaduna.

“At about 7a.m the command received a distress call at about 5:45a.m that some bandits in large number blocked Kaduna-Abuja highway close to a bridge along Kasarami village and were shooting at motorists.

“The command immediately mobilised personnel of Operation Puff Adder I at Rijana Nipping Point and they responded swiftly and engaged the bandits in a fierce gun duel.

“This resulted in the death of one of the bandits while others scampered into forest with varying degrees of gun wounds.

“Unfortunately, a commercial driver and his conductor of a vehicle with Reg. No. Lagos KDR 602 XF were caught up in the crossfire and both lost their lives,” he said.

Jalige said the security risk level have been raised and all personnel at Nipping Points along the expressway have been placed on red alert to prevent any further attack.

He said in spite of the incident, motorist are now plying the road freely.

The command spokesman said that the corpse of the bandit would be profiled, while while those of the driver and conductor have been deposited at St. Gerald Hospital in Kakuri Kaduna.

He appealed to residents to always give security agents timely information for proactive response.