Police foil bandit attack, rescue two hostages

The police in Bauchi State have rescued two kidnapped victims and neutralised a suspected bandit during a fierce gun battle in Gwana District of Yankari Game Reserve.

The spokesperson of the command and a Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP Ahmed Wakil, confirmed the incident to newsmen on Saturday.

He said the incident occurred at about 2:30am on August 8 when armed bandits attacked Kataraje village, near Kalgo and Alkaleri, abducting 60-year-old Ango Mallam Idi and 35-year-old Musa Alhaji Shumo.

Wakil said: “Two other residents, Rabiu Alhaji Sale (50) and Alhaji Sale Akko (45), sustained injuries during the assault.

“Acting on intelligence from some vigilant residents, the command’s joint operation team swiftly mobilised to the area.

“Medical aid was immediately rendered to the injured, while operatives pursued the attackers.”

Wakil disclosed that the pursuit led to an exchange of gunfire during which one bandit was killed and an AK-47 rifle was recovered.

“The hostages were rescued unharmed and reunited with their families,” he said.

According to Wakil, the command’s Commissioner, CP Sani-Omolori Aliyu, praised the operatives’ courage and professionalism.

The spokesman reaffirmed the command’s determination to protect citizens and dismantle criminal networks.

The Police Public Relations Officer urged residents to remain vigilant and continue to provide timely and credible information to aid security operations across the state.

