The police in Taraba said on Tuesday in Jalingo that operatives foiled an attempt by armed men to abduct a Chinese national at Gidin Dorowa area of Wukari Local Government Area of the state on Monday.

Police spokesman in the state, DSP David Misal, said the armed men blocked the Wukari-Jalingo highway on Monday and were about to kidnap the Chinese when the police intervened.

Misal said that one of the suspected kidnappers was killed in the bloody gun battle that ensued while others escaped with injuries.

“The Taraba State Police Command successfully killed one of the kidnapping gang members terrorising Wukari-Jalingo road and recovered one AK47 with two magazines loaded with 60 rounds of ammunition.

“The incident occurred exactly at Gindin Dorowa, Wukari Local Government Area when the kidnappers, numbering about eight, blocked the highway and attempted to kidnap a Chinese national.

“Consequently, they engaged policemen in a shootout but the superior fire power of our policemen led to the killing of one of the kidnappers while others escaped with gunshot wounds,’’ he stated.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Wukari-Jalingo highway has become a death trap for travellers who either fall victim to tribal militia or armed groups who block the road to rob or kidnap people.

Only recently, Danlami Shamaki, the proprietor of Winners Comprehensive Secondary School, was killed on the road in a suspected failed kidnapping attempt.