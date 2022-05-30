Police foil attempt to burn radio station in Anambra

The Police Command in Anambra confirmed an attack on the state-owned Anambra Broadcasting Service (ABS) early Monday morning.

The command’s Public Relations Officer in Anambra, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, who made the confirmation in a statement, however, said that no life was lost in the incident.

Ikenga said the suspected arsonists could not gain access into the studio, but succeeded in burning two operational vehicles belonging to the station.

He said that following a distress call today May 30, at about 4:30 a.m. of a case of arson in Anambra State Broadcasting Station Idemili North, a police patrol team responded swiftly.

“The hoodlums were prevented from causing damage to the structure.

“Unfortunately, two of the operational vehicles belonging to the station were affected. No life was lost.

“Meanwhile, the station has been cordoned off and operation is still ongoing in the area,” he stated.