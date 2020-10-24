Operatives of the Federal Capital Territory Police Command have foiled an attempt by suspected thugs to raid the palliatives warehouse of the FCT Authority.

According to available information, over 50 suspected thugs on Saturday morning invaded the Area 10 FCT warehouse area, where the COVID-19 palliatives were stored.

Their sole aim was said to be the looting of the palliatives.

Policemen had to fire gunshots into the air and teargas to disperse the thugs.

The palliatives were stored in the Arts and Culture Centre, Area 10.