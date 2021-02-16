In furtherance of its effort to rid the Federal Capital Territory of criminal elements, the FCT Police Command in the wee hours of Tuesday repelled a four-man armed robbery gang at 7th Avenue of Gwarinpa after attacking and dispossessing their victims of their possessions.

The spokeswoman of the Command, Mariam Yusuf, said two members of the gang met their death attempting to escape with the stolen items, while the others fled.

Yusuf said all the stolen items, including computer gadgets, mobile phones and a huge sum of money were recovered by police Operatives from Gwarinpa.

In another development on the same day, a notorious gang of armed robbers attacked and stole the belongings of a resident at Apo-Dutse along Apo axis.

Yusuf said: “Unfortunately, the daredevils shot the resident dead and left his security guard with a gunshot injury.

“Thankfully, the security guard is responding to treatment.”