Police foil abduction of Nasarawa PDP chieftain

The Police Command in Nasarawa State has foiled the abduction of Umar Nasiru-Black, Nasarawa South Zonal Chairman of People Democratic Party (PDP).

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Ramhan Nansel, made this known in a statement on Sunday in Lafia.

“On Saturday, Nov.20, 2021, at about 8:20 p.m., the Police received a distress call that six unidentified gunmen invaded the residence of the PDP Zonal Chairman located at Bukan Kwato area of Lafia and attempted to kidnap him.

“Upon receipt of the information, the Commissioner of Police (CP), Adesina Soyemi, immediately mobilised Police patrol teams stationed at the area to the scene.

“The abduction was foiled due to prompt intervention of the team mobilised by the CP and members of the community.”

Nansel further explained that in a bid to escape, the hoodlums hit the said Umar Nasiru Black, with a stick on his forehead.

He said that they also shot one of the victim’s neighbour on the right leg before they narrowly escaped into the nearby bushes.

He added that the PDP chieftain and his neighbour that was shot, were rushed to the hospital for medical treatment and are in stable condition.

He, however, said that efforts are ongoing to arrest the fleeing criminals.

The PPRO therefore called on the public to always inform the security agencies about any suspicious activities in their areas for prompt response.