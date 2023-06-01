Police flag Nigerian for driving expensive car, demand to know his salary

A Nigerian: REV Fr. Dara Esq.@UncleDara_, has complained to the Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, on how some policemen on Abuja road harassed him twice in less than a week for driving an expensive car.

The complainant, who gave the details to Adejobi, said the policemen then demanded to know his monthly salary.

Responding, Adejobi said: “I called the CP, who was not even aware of their presence at that spot.

“We have a new CP in the FCT, and we will discuss this.

“It will be addressed.”

According to Dara: “Your men of the Anti Car theft around Gwarinpa harassed me for the second time in less than a week.

“They stopped me, asked for car papers, served my car and one of the officers wanted to know where I work.

“I told him.

“And he asked about my salary.

“I told him I don’t think he can ask me that, and he said how much my salary as an Engineer was that I could afford a 2009 Honda Accord Coupe.

“That I must be doing something unlawful and fraudulent.

“They insisted I will go to the station.

“My crime is that I have a car they think I can’t afford.

“I had to call my Lawyer Barr @SamoraFortune who they refused to talk to.

“Then he said he was coming to meet us there that was when they allowed me to go.

“Second time in one week and it’s the same set of officers.

“Is it okay for a policeman on the road to ask me how much I earn?

“Are their actions justified because they have guns and wear black with Police written on it?

“It’s not fair.”