Policemen have fired gunshots at protesting members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria in Abuja as members of the sect took to the streets to commemorate four years of the Zaria massacre of some of their colleagues who were allegedly killed by the Nigerian Army.

The protest, which started off from Wuse Market, was abducted at Berger bus-stop when the armed policemen fired teargas and live ammunition to disperse the crowd.

The demonstrators however retaliated in anger and pelted the policemen with stones.

Commercial activities came to a standstill around the area as people scamper for safety.

The Eagle Online reports that the group had engaged in a bloody clash with the entourage of Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, in Zaria, Kaduna State, in 2015 which led to the death of many members of the sect and arrest of their leader, Ibraheem El-Zakzaky.