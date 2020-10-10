The Anambra State Police Command says it has in its custody two female children who were reportedly found wandering along Nnewi/Oba Road and could neither locate their way back home nor state where they came from.

In a statement made available to newsmen, Police Public Relations Officer, SP Haruna Mohammed, said the children were found by a good Samaritan.

Narrating the incident, Mohammed said: “On Wednesday at about 5:45pm, a good Samaritan brought two female children who gave their names as Blessing Nwobodo, 15 and Chinenye Ezenwuba, 13 all of Umuokpoa Village, Oba in Idemili South LGA of Anambra State.

“They are presently in the protective care of the Oba Divisional Anti human trafficking unit pending identification of their parents or guardian.”

In a related development, another female child, Uloamaka, 14, who neither knowa where she came from nor her village or town, was found and brought to Ukpor Divisional Police headquarters in Nnewi South LGA.

It was learnt that the only information she gave was that her father’s name is Monday, while her mother is Hope.

According to Mohammed, Uloamaka was sent for an errand by her mother but missed her way back home.

He added that anyone with useful information about the found children should report at Oba/Ukpor Divisional Police Stations or contact the PPRO of Anambra State Police Command through: 08060970639.