The Police Command in Ekiti on Wednesday reaffirmed its zero tolerance for human rights violation and acts of professional misconduct among its officers and men.

The command announced this in a statement by Sunday Abutu, the Command’s Public Relations Officer.

The statement noted that the command led by Tunde Mobayo, the Commissioner of Police, was aware of complaints from the public over misconduct by some officers.

“We have received several complaints over some officers, mostly in black T-shirts going about harassing and arresting innocent citizens incessantly.

“We therefore, wish to reiterate that the command still maintains its zero tolerance to corrupt practices and unprofessional attitude.

“The command had always lectured its officers on the need to be disciplined and law abiding to command the respect of the citizenry,” it said.

The statement asserted that only Special Anti-Robbery Squad operatives were permitted to wear black T-shirts with SARS inscription on them, saying any other operative or group in black T-shirts could be on illegal duty.

It assured the people of Ekiti of police readiness to sustain the peaceful co-existence, safety of the citizens as well as a cherished and solidified police regime in the state.

The statement urged the public not to hesitate in reporting any erring officer found wanting on any act of human rights violation and professional misconduct.

“Where possible, report to the office of the Commissioner of Police through the Police Public Relations Officer on 09064050086 or 08156141876 for necessary disciplinary actions,” the statement said.