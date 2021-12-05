Police establish ‘Crack Squad’ to tackle farmers, herders clashes

The Police in Yobe State have revived their “crack squad” to tackle farmers and herders clashes and other violent crimes.

The Command’s spokesman, ASP Dungus Abdulkatim, revealed this to the News Agency of Nigeria in Damaturu.

Abdulkarim, in the interview with the NAN on Sunday, said the squad would bolster crime prevention.

He said: “As part of efforts to enhance public safety and security in the state, the Command has established a new tactical outfit, named: ‘Crack Squad.’

“The establishment of the squad is a strategy to ensure visible policing and to also address the issues of farmers and herders clashes, kidnapping, drug abuse, burglary, trespassing and related crimes.”

He added that the police in Yobe State remained committed to reducing crimes in spite of the challenges of insurgency in the state.

Abdulkarim called on the public to sustain the continued support and cooperation accorded to the police to rid the state of violent crimes.